Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Short Interest Update

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,700 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the February 28th total of 411,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.9 days.
Cargojet Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CGJTF traded down $2.95 on Wednesday, hitting $57.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.53. Cargojet has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $103.11.
Cargojet Company Profile
