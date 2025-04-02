Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 353.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,333 shares during the period. Cardinal Health comprises about 0.9% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $17,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,177,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,913,000 after buying an additional 627,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,145,000 after acquiring an additional 109,273 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,116,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,309,000 after acquiring an additional 110,605 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $246,748,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,519,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,653,000 after purchasing an additional 44,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.20. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $138.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAH. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.14.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

