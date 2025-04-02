Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Short Interest Up 31.3% in March

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,230,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the February 28th total of 7,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Capri Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Capri stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.37. 3,023,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,603. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.10. Capri has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $45.70.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPRI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Capri by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,688,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,736,000 after buying an additional 547,578 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Capri by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 321,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after buying an additional 139,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rule One Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at $2,483,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.