CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,800 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 937,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.4 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPAMF stock remained flat at $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$13.7 billion as at 31 December 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

