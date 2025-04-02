Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Trading Up 4.2% – Here’s Why

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.89. Approximately 199,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 377,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

CTLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Cantaloupe from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $584.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the third quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

