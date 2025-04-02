Cannell & Spears LLC Sells 333 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cannell & Spears LLC trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Novartis by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Down 1.8 %

NVS opened at $109.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $223.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Novartis Dividend Announcement

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $3.8695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Novartis

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.