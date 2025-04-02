Cannell & Spears LLC Sells 20,125 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Cannell & Spears LLC reduced its stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,125 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC owned 0.07% of MediaAlpha worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 157.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:MAX opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.15 million, a P/E ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 1.15. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $300.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.38 million. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

MediaAlpha Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

