Cannell & Spears LLC Acquires New Holdings in Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN)

Cannell & Spears LLC bought a new position in shares of Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Cannell & Spears LLC owned about 0.20% of Roadzen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Roadzen by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Roadzen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roadzen by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Roadzen by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roadzen by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roadzen alerts:

Roadzen Trading Up 13.5 %

Shares of RDZN stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. Roadzen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $6.67.

About Roadzen

Roadzen ( NASDAQ:RDZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Roadzen, Inc, an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roadzen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadzen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.