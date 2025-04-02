Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given New C$81.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$87.00 to C$81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.69% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCO. Stifel Canada raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cameco from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.20.
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
