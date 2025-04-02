California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,819 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Axon Enterprise worth $67,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 115.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,275.44. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 2.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON stock opened at $541.20 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.52 and a 52 week high of $715.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 139.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.67.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

