California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 11,843 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,843 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of ResMed worth $60,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,605,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $939,114,000 after acquiring an additional 380,383 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,973,000 after acquiring an additional 250,746 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,364,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of ResMed by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 448,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,214,000 after purchasing an additional 215,561 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

ResMed Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE RMD opened at $222.14 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.19 and a 1-year high of $263.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.03%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,896,290.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,842,105.44. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,695,249.98. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,940 shares of company stock valued at $9,164,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Articles

