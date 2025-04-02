California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,519 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.11% of Charter Communications worth $53,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Charter Communications by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.18.

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $370.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $415.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

