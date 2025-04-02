California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,487 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Vertiv worth $66,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Melius downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vertiv from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

Vertiv Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of VRT stock opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

