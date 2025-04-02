Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th.

Caledonia Mining has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years. Caledonia Mining has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Caledonia Mining Trading Down 6.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.68. Caledonia Mining has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Caledonia Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

Further Reading

