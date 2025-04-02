Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,176. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $12.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

