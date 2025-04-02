Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHY traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.26. 278,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,912. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.