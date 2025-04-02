Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHY traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.26. 278,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,912. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
