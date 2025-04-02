Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th.
Cadiz Price Performance
CDZIP opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10. Cadiz has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.60.
About Cadiz
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cadiz
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Top 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying Now
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Boeing Stock Upgraded After Beating Lockheed for Jet Deal
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 2 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock and 1 Significant Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.