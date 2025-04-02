Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Position Decreased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79,733 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.07% of Cadence Design Systems worth $59,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,237,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,300,000 after buying an additional 216,075 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,887 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,850,000 after purchasing an additional 79,268 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $6,046,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $258.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.34. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.09 and a 1 year high of $328.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $28,876,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,320,940. The trade was a 62.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total value of $190,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,180,523.36. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,021 shares of company stock valued at $31,229,155 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.