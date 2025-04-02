Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,909,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,784,674,000 after purchasing an additional 201,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,231,422,000 after buying an additional 60,490 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,010,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,406,760,000 after buying an additional 404,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,021,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,806,019,000 after buying an additional 135,251 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,469,000 after acquiring an additional 632,175 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $258.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.09 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.34. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cadence Design Systems

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $28,876,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,320,940. This represents a 62.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total transaction of $164,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,689,425.79. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,021 shares of company stock worth $31,229,155. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.