Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,412 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.67% of Cactus worth $30,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,680,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,247,000 after acquiring an additional 147,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,102,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,155,000 after purchasing an additional 52,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,755,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,436,000 after buying an additional 81,149 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Cactus by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,797,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,901,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,934,000 after buying an additional 106,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Cactus Price Performance

WHD opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.05.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $272.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.59 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.84%.

Cactus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.