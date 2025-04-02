BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $100.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $136.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

In other news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $624,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,520.18. The trade was a 65.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $209,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,127.68. This trade represents a 16.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,625 shares of company stock worth $5,734,145. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 9,309.0% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,482,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434,799 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $69,730,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 916,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,069,000 after purchasing an additional 615,693 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $50,054,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,408,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,919,000 after buying an additional 448,467 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

