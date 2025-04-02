Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Trading 1.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.37 and last traded at C$13.25. Approximately 63,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 335% from the average daily volume of 14,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HOM.U shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.10.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.52. The firm has a market cap of C$442.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -9.56%.

Insider Activity at Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, Director Graham David Senst purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,846.08. 13.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.