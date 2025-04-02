Bryce Point Capital LLC Takes Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 88,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000. ACV Auctions comprises about 0.6% of Bryce Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bryce Point Capital LLC owned 0.05% of ACV Auctions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,099,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,871 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,540,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 2,346.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,001,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after buying an additional 960,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,245,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,712,000 after buying an additional 738,391 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,980,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,576,000 after acquiring an additional 732,422 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Stock Up 3.0 %

ACV Auctions stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $159.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.77 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $308,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 462,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,512,637.64. This trade represents a 3.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 30,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $619,225.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 314,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,571.14. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 423,411 shares of company stock valued at $6,776,916. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACV Auctions Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

