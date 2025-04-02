Bryce Point Capital LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $49.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.97.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 66.45%.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,587.20. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.