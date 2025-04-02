Bryce Point Capital LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 288,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after buying an additional 122,115 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,019,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CarGurus by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,145,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,091,000 after acquiring an additional 802,602 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CarGurus by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,524,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,704,000 after acquiring an additional 957,035 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Trading Up 0.4 %

CARG stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $41.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.72 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 2.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Insider Activity at CarGurus

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $767,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 400,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,344,959. This trade represents a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $83,978.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,271.96. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,388. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

