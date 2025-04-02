Bryce Point Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 211,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC owned 0.21% of Herbalife at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Herbalife during the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 12,307.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,680,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after purchasing an additional 64,911 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Herbalife by 589.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 64,416 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,125. This represents a 3.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Herbalife Price Performance

Shares of Herbalife stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. Herbalife Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $888.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

