Bryce Point Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Energizer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Energizer by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

Energizer Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

