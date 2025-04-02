Bryce Point Capital LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Atlas Energy Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AESI. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at $323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after buying an additional 25,999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AESI opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.18. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $271.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.94 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Atlas Energy Solutions

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $219,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 907,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,983.84. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 404,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,730. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,164,750. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.