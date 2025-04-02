Bryce Point Capital LLC Invests $1.50 Million in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of ManpowerGroup as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 748,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,189,000 after purchasing an additional 191,901 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,200,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 6.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 549,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,414,000 after purchasing an additional 32,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,144,000 after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MAN opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.43. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

