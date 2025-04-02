Bryce Point Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,186 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000. Taylor Morrison Home accounts for about 0.6% of Bryce Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMHC. Wolfe Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

