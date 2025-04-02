Bryce Point Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 199,648 Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 199,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000. Talos Energy accounts for about 0.6% of Bryce Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bryce Point Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Talos Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TALO. Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,728,000 after buying an additional 841,414 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,427,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,991,000 after acquiring an additional 575,096 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,863,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,346,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 216,921 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Talos Energy by 21.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,173,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 210,687 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TALO. Citigroup decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

TALO stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

