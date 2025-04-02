Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Takes Position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,004,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 205,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 47,473 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $215,000.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust alerts:

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Price Performance

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Announces Dividend

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.65%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.64%.

(Free Report)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.