Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases New Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $1,883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,906,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after buying an additional 203,967 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,977,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE AM opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 108.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

