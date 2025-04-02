Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases New Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 16.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

USAC opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. USA Compression Partners LP has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 62.46% and a net margin of 10.48%. Equities analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 287.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

