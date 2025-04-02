Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Makes New $81,000 Investment in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,550,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,248,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,869 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 5,414,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,072 shares during the period. Sims Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,764,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,444,000.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.63.
About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
