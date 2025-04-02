Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Invests $154,000 in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:APRT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:APRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.17% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA APRT opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.57.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (APRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. APRT was launched on May 28, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

