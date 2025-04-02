Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 592.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:FRT opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $94.58 and a 12-month high of $118.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.62.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

