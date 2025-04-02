Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BTX opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $370.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.0862 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.44%. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.33%.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

