Brokers Set Expectations for ATNM Q1 Earnings

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NYSE ATNM opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44.
About Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).
