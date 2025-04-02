Brokers Set Expectations for ATNM Q1 Earnings

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

NYSE ATNM opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 19,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 213,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 42,770 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 37,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

