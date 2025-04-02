Brokers Offer Predictions for CG Oncology FY2029 Earnings

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 EPS estimates for shares of CG Oncology in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 31st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CG Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share.

Get CG Oncology alerts:

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). CG Oncology had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 10,642.98%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CGON. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CG Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Read Our Latest Report on CG Oncology

CG Oncology Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of CGON stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.60. CG Oncology has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $46.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CG Oncology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGON. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CG Oncology by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,700,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,166,000 after purchasing an additional 717,722 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in CG Oncology by 876.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CG Oncology by 114.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 202,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CG Oncology by 59.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CG Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CG Oncology

In other CG Oncology news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $29,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CG Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.