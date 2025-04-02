Brokers Offer Predictions for ADS-TEC Energy FY2024 Earnings

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a report released on Thursday, March 27th. Edison Inv. Res analyst D. Larkam now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for ADS-TEC Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for ADS-TEC Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded ADS-TEC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSE opened at $14.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $16.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

