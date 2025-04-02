Brokerages Set CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) PT at $517.31

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $517.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CACI. William Blair cut shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CACI International from $520.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CACI International from $536.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $369.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CACI International has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $588.26.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CACI International will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total transaction of $112,358.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,780.30. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of CACI International by 452.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

