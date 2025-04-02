Brokerages Set Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) PT at $18.83

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BNL shares. JMP Securities raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on Broadstone Net Lease and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $112.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 73,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

