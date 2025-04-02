Brokerages Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) PT at $137.67

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

In related news, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $98,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,820. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,920. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,224 shares of company stock valued at $406,636. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Allegion by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock opened at $130.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Allegion has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $156.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.40 and a 200 day moving average of $136.11. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

