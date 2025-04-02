Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Brighthouse Financial Price Performance
BHFAM opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50.
Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
