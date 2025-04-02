Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 6,804 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of G-III Apparel Group worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $473,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,036,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth $181,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth $904,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $152,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.09.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.59 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

