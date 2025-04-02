Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 6,613 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Hasbro worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 86,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Hasbro by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $96,359,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS stock opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.42. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAS. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

