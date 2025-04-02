Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $6.65 Million in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 229,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of TechnipFMC at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,793,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,200,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,100,000 after buying an additional 133,775 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,869,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,982,000 after acquiring an additional 46,224 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,649,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,618,000 after acquiring an additional 249,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,639,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,838,000 after acquiring an additional 679,748 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $33.45.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $279,178.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,004,301.76. This represents a 8.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $252,660.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,472.10. This trade represents a 57.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,665. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

