Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $3.87 Million in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 119,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of United Community Banks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,573,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $49,963.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,902.72. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,742.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,012.16. The trade was a 122.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

United Community Banks Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of UCB stock opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.90. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

