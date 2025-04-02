Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of H&E Equipment Services worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $95.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $40.93 and a one year high of $101.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.94.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $384.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.50 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.47%. Analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HEES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Get Our Latest Report on H&E Equipment Services

About H&E Equipment Services

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.